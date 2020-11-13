Bigg Boss 14 promo: Nikki Tamboli wants to send Jaan Kumar Sanu in Jail

Advtg.

Its hard to find friends that will tell you the truth even when it hurts, and that’s exactly what outspoken Nikki Tamboli told her close friend Jaan Kumar Sanu about his attitude in the Bigg Boss 14.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli wants to send Jaan Kumar Sanu to jail as she doesn’t like his behaviour towards her. Nikki Tamboli says, “Manaa karne ke bawajood bhi aap kissi ladki ko kiss karte hai toh woh disrespectful ho jaata hai” Aly Goni also says “Jab ladki manaa karti hai tab againt u peeche jaata hai which I don’t like Koi agar manaa karta hai toh samaj”

Upon this Jaan replies “Why the hell is she kissing me back?” Nikki replies saying, “Mein genuinely chahiti hu ki aap ghar ke bahar chale jaaye”

Looks like Nikki and Jaan’s friendship is over and they are not on good terms now.

Check out Bigg Boss 14 promo below: