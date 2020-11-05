Advtg.
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Pavitra Punia slams Jasmin Bhasin ‘Apni dosti ki possessiveness apne paas rakho’ as she speaks to Aly Goni

Bigg Boss 14 is currently on an interesting mode. Yesterday, we saw Aly Goni entering the house as a wild card contestant.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 14 is currently on an interesting mode. Yesterday, we saw Aly Goni entering the house as a wild card contestant. Jasmin Bhasin was extremely happy to see Aly Goni inside the house and they both got emotional seeing each other. 

 We also saw the captaincy task in the house. Now, only Jasmin and Pavitra are left in the captaincy task and one of them will become the captain.

As per new promo of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina is upset that Abhinav is out of the task now. In the promo we see Jasmin telling Pavitra that she should let her be the captain. Jasmin assured to Pavitra that she will not let anything happen to her if she becomes the captain.

Later, we see Pavitra talking to Aly through the intercom. She tells him that if they are friends, they will expect something from each other. Jasmin then asks Pavitra why is she telling that to Aly.

Pavitra says, ‘Apni dosti ki possessiveness apne paas rakho vo mera bhi dost hai’. Jasmin calls her nonsense and Pavitra also gives it back by saying the same. Pavitra hangs up the phone and says that she did not expect this from Jasmin. 

