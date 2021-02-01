ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya says ‘Beta Arshi Khan mat bann’ Do you agree with him?

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya and Arshi Khan lock horns again and get into an ugly fight.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 14 is riding high on success as the show is inching towards the finale. The makers are also leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting, recently, we saw Vikas Gupta getting evicted from the Salman Khan’s show.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya and Arshi Khan lock horns again and get into an ugly fight. Rahul Vaidya starts saying, “Duniya mein bolenge naa negative mat bann negative nahi bolenge Beta Arshi Khan mat bann’ Arshi replies him saying ‘Yeh statement dega mera character ke upar’ He even says, “Tu bahut badi split personality hai”

The changing equations inside the Bigg Boss house have always caught most of the attention of the audience not only in this season but in all the years of its running too. 

Check out Bigg Boss 14 promo below:
