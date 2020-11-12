Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul Vaidya gets into intense fight with Pavitra Punia, as he wants Aly Goni to become the next captain

Advtg.

The new promo of Bigg Boss 14 showed the all-night party continuing, as Shaan sang his all-time hits, including It’s The Time To Disco. Amid all the dancing, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla came to a consensus to make Aly Goni the captain, something that did not go down well with Pavitra Punia, who was eyeing the position herself.

Pavitra was seen fighting with Rahul over not supporting her. “Mere saath khade ho sakte the, bol sakte the, ‘Nahi, mereko Pavitra chahiye captaincy ke liye (You could have supported me and said, ‘I want Pavitra to be the captain.),’” she told him, to which he said that everyone wants captaincy. When she asked if he will support her, he said, “Mere support karne se kuch hoga nahi (my support will not make a difference).”

An upset Pavitra then wanted Rahul and Abhinav out of the captaincy race. She then declared, “Mujhe koi bhi bahar hata nahi sakta. Pavitra Punia dominate hoti nahi hai, karti hai (No one can kick me out. I am not someone who gets dominated but someone who dominates.).”

The contestants voted Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Kavita Kaushik and Jaan Kumar Sanu out of the party, meaning that they are no longer in the race for captaincy.

Check out Bigg Boss 14 promo below: