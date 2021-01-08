Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant demands to wear saree from Abhinav Shukla, the former says ‘Samosa bana diya’

In the previous episode of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, the family task has started. Meanwhile, the nominated members are worried that their leaf may not be cut this week. This week Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla , Rubina Dilaik and Ali Goni (Aly Goni) are nominated to be homeless.
Bigg Boss 14 is taking everyone through an emotional rundown as the family week has set on. Rakhi Sawant is all set to meet her mom through a video call.
In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant will be seen wearing a saree for her mother. But the interesting part is she demands to wear a saree from Abhinav Shukla. We are surprised to see as Abhinav certainly knows how to wear saree and he helps her draping the saree.
She will be seen in bits and telling her mother that she will fast for her inside the Bigg Boss house as she gets to know that she is hospitalised.
Rakhi would be further seen asking mom about her husband Ritesh. She would be seen weeping and telling her to ask him to come in front of the world at least once in the show.
Check out Bigg Boss 14 promo below: