Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik gets emotional seeing her sister, the latter says ‘Jaisi Sherni hoti hai waise dhahaad lagaati hai’

Bigg Boss 14 is getting interesting with all the twists and turns. During the family week task, Rubina Dilaik’s sister came to meet her. She was seen super happy and emotional.
In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik talks to her sister Naina. Her sister says ‘Aap game bahut accha khel rahe ho aapko kisise se group banaane ki jarurat nahi hai . Her mother also sent her message saying ‘ Jaisi Sherni hoti hai waise dhahaad lagaati hai’
She also mentioned that the families did not liked the revelation of their relationship on National Television. She said these should be done private. All the more Rubina was super happy seeing her sister.
As per reports, Rubina’s sister Naina is doing IAS. She told everyone that Naina is the most beautiful of all the sisters.
Check out Bigg Boss 14 promo below:
