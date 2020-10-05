Home TV News

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Sara Gurpal calls Sidharth Shukla ‘Punjab ka jeeja’ and he blushes thinking of Shehnaaz Gill

A new promo video for Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 shows contestant Sara Gurpal teasing Sidharth Shukla about his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill.

By Shweta Ghadashi


Bigg Boss 14 started on a good note with the all contestants juggling and maintaining their presence in the house by interacting with each other.

A new promo video for Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 shows contestant Sara Gurpal teasing Sidharth Shukla about his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill, which blossomed on the shows 13th season. Sara said that Sidharth is like a brother-in-law to every Punjabi.

The makers shared the a new promo  in which  Sara, Sidharth and a few other contestants are seen chilling together. “On behalf of the Punjab audience, I have to tell you, you are like a brother-in-law to us,” she tells him in Hindi.

Sidharth visibly blushes, as the other contestants have a good laugh. Sidharth replies saying “Tum se dil se bol rahi ho main dil se dil tak bolta hoon”

Following Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth and Shehnaaz appeared in a number of hit music videos, including the popular Bhula Dunga. 

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry as SidNaaz is loved by the audience.

Check out Bigg Boss 14 promo in which Sara Gurpal calls Sidharth Shukla ‘Punjab ka jeeja’ below:

