Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla and Jaan Kumar Sanu’s fun banter over smoking

Bigg Boss is one of the popular shows of the Indian television network. Bigg Boss has a huge fan following. Bigg Boss house has always been a roller coaster ride.

With some fights, some entertainment, and also some romance. The house always had some interesting things going inside.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla tells Jaan Kumar that his father Kumar Sanu would definitely come to know of him smoking watching him come out of the smoking room.

He then in a jest apologises to Kumar Sanu and says that even his mother had come to know of him smoking last season but he has controlled it now.

He then funnily adds that Jaan’s father has no clue how much his son has already smoke in two days. Jaan is bewildered and seems in a fix over the revelation.

Check out Sidharth Shukla and Jaan Kumar Sanu’s fun banter over smoking below: