Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya apologises to Jaan Kumar Sanu over Nepotism comment

Bigg Boss 14 is getting interesting day by day with the fights, chaos and heated arguments between the contestants in the house.

Eijaz also won the task against Shukla and became the MPL captain of the week.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, after the controversy, contestants will be seen waking up to a Marathi song. During the episode, Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu also try their best to clear things out.

Jaan Kumar Sanu was seen asking to keep quite when she spoke in Marathi and constantly said that he doesn’t like the language. Later, after Jaan’s statement hurt the sentiments of many, the show issued an apology. The young singer also apologized and his father Kumar Sanu also released an official video thanking Maharashtra for the love, support and fame.

Jaan got upset over Nikki and spoke against the language Marathi, following the nepotism remark by Rahul Vaidya. During the nominations, Rahul expressed how he does not like Nepotism, and hence nominated Jaan as he felt the young boy has earned himself a spot on the show because of his father’s achievements.

