Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya confirms dating actress Disha Parmar

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Bigg Boss 14 contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya confesses his love for actress Disha Parmar on the show. Wednesday happens to be Disha’s birthday, and Rahul expresses his love for her on the national television on her special day.

The latest promo of the controversial reality TV show has Rahul talking about Disha, before he goes down on his knees and turns to the camera. The camera captures him with the words “Marry Me?” written on his T-shirt.

“There’s a girl in my life who I have known for the past two years. Her name is Disha Parmar. I have never been so nervous! I think you are the most beautiful person in the world. Will you marry me? I will be waiting for your answer,” Rahul says in the video clip.

Netizens and celebrities were already gushing over Rahul’s proposal all through Wednesday, after seeing Rahul propose in the promo.

Actress Akanksha Puri tweeted: “(It) feels so good to finally see that this show #BigBoss can also be a platform to respect your outside relationships and taking it to next level !! So impressed with you @rahulvaidya23. Thanks for changing my perception.”

Akanksha made headlines last year when her boyfriend Paras Chhabra entered the “Bigg Boss 13” house. However, Paras’ close bond with co-contestant Mahira Sharma created differences between the two and they got separated.

