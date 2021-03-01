ADVERTISEMENT
Rahul Vaidya plays cricket with girlfriend Disha Parmar and calls himself ‘Virat Kohli lite’

After the Bigg Boss 14 stint, Rahul Vaidya is on a vacation with his girlfriend Disha Parmar. He is recently seen playing cricket with his love.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 14 first runner up Rahul Vaidya has not won the title but has won many hearts because of his genuine personality. After the Bigg Boss 14 stint, Rahul is on a vacation with his girlfriend Disha Parmar.

He is updating his fans with the loved up pictures with his loved one and also shared interesting videos. Rahul Vaidya recently seen playing cricket with his love.

Rahul captioned his post as, “New Virat kohli(lite) in the making #sunday #firstlove #cricket”

Disha also shared a video and captioned, “Well.. oops! I am better I swear!!”

Disha also shared a photo on her Instagram story earlier where she is seen sporting the hoodie Rahul wore in Bigg Boss 14 and said, “I wear my boyfriend’s clothes.” She looked pretty cool in it herself.

Check out Rahul Vaidya playing cricket with Disha Parmar below:
