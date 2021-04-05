ADVERTISEMENT

Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya is on cloud nine as he enjoys a huge fan following after his stint in Bigg Boss. He had an amazing journey in the house and had also proposed his girlfriend Disha Parmar in the show.

Since Bigg Boss ended we have seen Rahul and Disha together in the city and they had also been on a vacation. Now, the love birds are back to work. They will be shooting for a music video soon and the BTS pictures of them have gone viral.

In the pictures, Rahul and Disha are dressed as Bride and Groom. These pictures are making us excited for their wedding. Rahul is dressed in white sherwani and Disha is dressed in dark pink lehenga. Both are looking adorable.

Check out Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s BTS pictures from upcoming music video gone viral below: