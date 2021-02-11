ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya’s girlfriend Disha Parmar to enter BB house on Valentine’s Day?, Fans are you excited?

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya has been eagerly waiting to see his girlfriend Disha Parmar on the show ever since he proposed to her.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya has been eagerly waiting to see his girlfriend Disha Parmar on the show ever since he proposed to her. 

Now, it seems Rahul’s wish is going to come true as Bigg Boss has planned a special surprise for him.

As per sources Rahul Vaidya will get a surprise on Valentine’s day. He will seen his would be wife in the show.

For the connection week, the makers had approached Disha to come inside for a week and stay with Rahul.

But the actress refused the offer as she felt this would make Rahul’s game weak. Rahul’s friend and singer-composer Toshi Sharib entered the house as his connection recently.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar
