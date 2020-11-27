Advtg.
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya want to be the new captain gets support from Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli disagrees and gets angry

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin, Kavita Kaushik, and others are going to get into a big argument over captaincy task.

By Shweta Ghadashi
The first casualty in the Bigg Boss 14 house, as the game heats up, are the relations that the contestants have forged. Friends are seen falling apart and even now husband and wife relations have hit a rocky patch.

That’s what is currently happening inside the Bigg Boss house as relationships are facing a major strain.

In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin, Kavita Kaushik, and others are going to get into a big argument over captaincy task. Rahul Vaidya says, “Captain muje banna chahiye” Pavitra says, “Tum bann chuke ho main banungi” Nikki also fights for captaincy task saying, “Muje captain banna chahiye” Kavita replies saying “She is a strong girl”.

Nikki angrily says “Agar aap log muje samaj nahi paate ho toh I don’t give a damn”. Also tell us whom do you want to become the new MPL captain of Bigg Boss 14.

Check out Bigg Boss 14 promo below:

