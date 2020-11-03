Advtg.
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli fight over nomination task, whom do you support in this task?

In the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli doing the nomination task which includes an oxygen mask. This task ends into a fight. Whom do you support in this fight?

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 14 has turned out to be interesting in the recent episodes. The show has been loved by the audience and the contestants are making sure that they entertain the audience. Nishant Singh Malkani and Kavita Kaushik got eliminated.

In the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 14, the contestants will once again face the nominations and Eijaz Khan as a captain is given a special power. 

Eijaz is given the power to save one person from elimination. And surprisingly, it is not Pavitra but Jasmin Bhasin. This comes as a shock for everyone and Pavitra is extremely upset about it. She hugs Nikki and cries and says that she had been there for Eijaz every time. She goes in the bedroom and cries.

Later, we see the contestants preparing for the nomination task. Rahul and Nikki doing the nomination task which includes an oxygen mask. They have to take the mask to get saved it seems. However, Nikki’s shocking move upsets Rahul Vaidya and he asks her not to play dirty. Everyone in the house is against Nikki for this move of hers.

Naina Singh tells Nikki to keep the respect of a woman and asks her to at least respect her mother. Rahul Vaidya is seen crying during this task because of Nikki’s dirty move. Rahul then says that she has now shown her reality in the show. 

Whom do you support in Rahul or Nikki in this nomination task. Comment below: Check out Bigg Boss 14 promo below:

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli fight over nomination task, whom do you support in this task?

