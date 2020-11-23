Advtg.
TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya nominates Eijaz Khan and the latter taunts saying “Tu mahaan nahi hai re” get into ugly fight

The makers have given a sneak peek from the nominations. In Bigg Boss 14 promo, Rahul Vaidya nominates Eijaz Khan.

By Shweta Ghadashi
After Jaan Kumar Sanu’s emotional elimination last night, the atmosphere in the Bigg Boss 14 house is again going to get tensed. Well, it is the beginning of another week in the BB 14 house, and nominations are here to pit contestants against each other.

The makers have given a sneak peek from the nominations. In Bigg Boss 14 promo, Rahul Vaidya nominates Eijaz Khan. As the singer walks out of the secret room, casting his vote against Eijaz, the two get into an ugly war of words.

Eijaz is left infuriated with Rahul ‘backstabbing’ him and shouts at him saying, ‘You went back on your word.’ Rahul stands on his stance, and mouths, Main dubunga to sabko leke dubunga.’ 

Eijaz Khan taunts Rahul Vaidya saying ““Tu mahaan nahi hai re”. To which, Rahul gives him a befitting reply saying that Eijaz only thinks about himself. 

Check out Bigg Boss 14 promo below:

