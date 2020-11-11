Advtg.
TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya proposes to Disha Parmar on National TV on her birthday

Bigg Boss 14 viewers who were eagerly waiting for Rahul Vaidya to open up about his love life in the house, the time has come.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 will bring a fresh breeze of romance and positivity in the house as audiences will get to watch Rahul Vaidya talk about the special girl in his life, and even present a ring to her.

In the latest promo, Rahul is seen talking about Disha Parmar before he goes down on his knees, presents a ring and turns around to reveal “Marry Me?” written on his T-shirt. Disha’s name is written on the front of his shirt.

The video opens with Bigg Boss asking Pavitra Punia to tell Eijaz Khan to destroy the photo frames of his dogs in order to save her. Both Pavitra and Eijaz get emotional. Pavitra even starts crying as he gets up to destroy the frames.

 She requests him, “I know how important these are for you. Do not do it, do not do it. Please do not destroy them. I understand the value of the frames, I have seen your love for them.” The voice-over is then heard asking if the nomination task may bring the duo closer.

In the next sequence, Rahul is seen talking as the housemates sat on the couch, listening to him. He says, “I have known this girl for last two years. Her name is Disha Parmar. I have never been so nervous! Disha! I think you are the most beautiful person in the world. Will you marry me?” The housemates cheer and yell as he dances around. The entire sequence is perhaps a for Disha’s birthday on Wednesday. Rahul cannot stop blushing as he talks about Disha.  

The  duo was rumored to be dating, but they always kept the ‘we’re just best friends’ tag on. Now, all eyes are on Disha for her reply to Rahul’s proposal. 

Check out Bigg Boss 14 promo below:

Shut up, I think you are gorgeous! 💞

