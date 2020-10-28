Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya gets support from his fans as Jasmin Bhasin uses her ‘women card’ against him

Advtg.

The controversial reality Bigg Boss 14 is running high on drama these days. From the ‘nepotism’ controversy involving singer Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya to the latest captaincy task, the contestants have been running the show on many accusations, threats, tears and abuses for each other.

In the latest episode, when contestants were fighting hard to become the next captain of the house, a fight between Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya turned ugly. The Red Zone contestant Rahul was supposed to snatch the bag from the Green zone’s Jasmin in order to take away her opportunity to become the captain. In the process, the two locked horns and Jasmin accused the singer of using ‘physical force’ on her.

Jasmin refused to leave her bag even after Rahul warned her several times before pulling the bag away from her that she might get hurt in the process. Jasmin then accused Rahul of physically intimidated her. She cried and howled and said that she spits on a man like Rahul who has a regressive mindset.

Rahul, on the other hand, remained calm with Jasmin’s outrage against him and tells the camera that she is a very good actress and performing a character. Jasmin then hurls water on Rahul who is locked inside the Red Zone. Rahul tries to counter her attack but gets blocked by other housemates.

Check out the video from Bigg Boss 14 in which Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin are seen fighting for a task.

I feel @jasminbhasin is playing women card number of times which is not cool . Unnecessarily targeting #RahulVaidya . Even other contestants on the show talking about #RahulVaidya Profession always they are comparing his singing talent with Jaan which is not good . https://t.co/MDosVPDwJH — radhika (@radhika68950666) October 28, 2020

I just hate Jasmin Bhasin,,,,,, Kiya faltugiri kr rhi hai or sath mein wo mental Rubina,,,,

I only seen bb14 because of #RahulVaidya…#Isupportrahulvaidya jaan nepotism kid hai to hai,,, kisi ko doubt hai to musical compition wala task dekh le jaan ne kiya kha tha,,,,,? — Kusum Chauhan (@AnjuCha16692282) October 28, 2020

toh matlab jasmin can abuse him like a mad woman, throw water on him but rahul ko still uski respect karni chahiye?? #bb14 #biggboss14 #rahulvaidya #jasminbhasim https://t.co/tcA1ryxYw4 — ankit (@xlifelesstwatx) October 28, 2020

Jasmine Bhasin is trying to play women card just to win the task or to gain support. I mean first #EijazKhan ab #RahulVaidya

I mean pehle ladko se bhir jao phir bolo mard nhi ho tum.. to tum Jake ungli karogi wo ladka tumhara thobra dekhke chor dega?? Kyu ki tum aurat ho??

Chi. https://t.co/a4H3xumZrM — 👑Devinaa🧡Anee👑 (@sushmitasanyal5) October 28, 2020