Advtg.
TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya gets support from his fans as Jasmin Bhasin uses her ‘women card’ against him

The controversial reality Bigg Boss 14 is running high on drama these days. From the 'nepotism' controversy involving singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya to the latest captaincy task.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 14 Rahul Vaidya gets support from his fans as Jasmin Bhasin uses her'women card' against him
Bigg Boss 14 Rahul Vaidya gets support from his fans as Jasmin Bhasin uses her 'women card' against him
Advtg.

The controversial reality Bigg Boss 14 is running high on drama these days. From the ‘nepotism’ controversy involving singer Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya to the latest captaincy task, the contestants have been running the show on many accusations, threats, tears and abuses for each other.

In the latest episode, when contestants were fighting hard to become the next captain of the house, a fight between Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya turned ugly. The Red Zone contestant Rahul was supposed to snatch the bag from the Green zone’s Jasmin in order to take away her opportunity to become the captain. In the process, the two locked horns and Jasmin accused the singer of using ‘physical force’ on her.

Jasmin refused to leave her bag even after Rahul warned her several times before pulling the bag away from her that she might get hurt in the process. Jasmin then accused Rahul of physically intimidated her. She cried and howled and said that she spits on a man like Rahul who has a regressive mindset.

Rahul, on the other hand, remained calm with Jasmin’s outrage against him and tells the camera that she is a very good actress and performing a character. Jasmin then hurls water on Rahul who is locked inside the Red Zone. Rahul tries to counter her attack but gets blocked by other housemates.

Check out the video from Bigg Boss 14 in which Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin are seen fighting for a task.

Advtg.
Previous articleSri Lanka, Australia & Pakistan to tour South Africa in 'bumper' home season
Next articleSuraj Pe Mangal Bhari – Basanti Song Lyrics starring Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Karishma Tanna, Manoj Bajpayee

Related Articles

News

Shehnaaz Gill shares some interesting news about her upcoming project

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved celebrities. The beautiful singer enjoys great popularity. Her social media game is always on point as well.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla and other housemates look back at their parent’s hardship with admiration and respect

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Abhinav proudly recalled all the hidden gems of knowledge his father taught him and his brother
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya gets support from Kamya Panjabi in a fight against Jasmin Bhasin

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin have been ruling the Twitter trends lately due to their ugly fight during the latest captaincy task in the show.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya gets support from his fans as Jasmin Bhasin uses her 'women card' against him 1

Khloe Kardashian shares she is Covid positive

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Oct 29 (IANS) Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian has come out and spoken about testing positive for Covid-19. She confirmed being infected by...
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya gets support from his fans as Jasmin Bhasin uses her 'women card' against him 2

Bejoy Nambiar: 'Taish' brings a sense of double pressure

Ishq Main Marjawaan 2 is all set for a dramatic Karwa Chauth

Ishq Main Marjawaan 2 is all set for a dramatic Karwa...

Sam Smith reveals details about his hair transplant surgery

Sam Smith reveals details about his hair transplant surgery

Watch Honey-Bunny rescue a panda followed by a fascinating workshop in Episode 5 of YAY! Dekho

Watch Honey-Bunny rescue a panda followed by a fascinating workshop in...

12 years of Fashion Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse starrer Fashion inspirational dialogues

12 years of Fashion: Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks