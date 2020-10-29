Advtg.
TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya gets support from Kamya Panjabi in a fight against Jasmin Bhasin

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin have been ruling the Twitter trends lately due to their ugly fight during the latest captaincy task in the show.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 14 Rahul Vaidya gets support from Kamya Panjabi in a fight against Jasmin Bhasin
Bigg Boss 14 Rahul Vaidya gets support from Kamya Panjabi in a fight against Jasmin Bhasin
The controversial reality show witnessed the house divided after Jasmin accused the singer of trying to ‘physically intimidate’ her with his force and claimed that his intention was to injure her. 

The actress also said that Rahul Vaidya threatened her during the task. While Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Shardul were in support of the Dil De Dil Tak actress, Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia came out in support of Rahul and stated that he had to do this in a game.

Kamya Punjabi who was also a contestant in Bigg Boss season 7 and an avid viewer of the show for many seasons, reacted to the fight on Twitter and supported Rahul Vaidya. She said that the singer is right and has been ‘cornered unnecessarily.’

She tweeted, “#Rahul u r not wrong at all, #Jasmin n gang r over reacting or maybe harr handle nahi kar paa rahe hai! Also yeh log kya baat baat par Aurat aur Mard ke gyan baatna shuru kar dete hai Aurat aurat aurat karke aurat hi aurat ko kamzor banati aur dikhati hai.”

Check out Kamya Panjabi’s tweet below:

