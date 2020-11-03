Advtg.
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya takes a stand for himself and proves that he makes his own decisions in the game

It’s a dog eat dog world in the Bigg Boss 14 house, and Rahul Vaidya proved that he has what it takes to make it on his own in the fierce game.

By Glamsham Editorial
When close friends Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli tried to give him some advice, Rahul revealed that he marches to his own beat and wants to play his own game. In a Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip on Voot, we witness Rahul’s strong stance towards his attitude in the game.

While having a discussion with Rahul, Jaan and Nikki attempt to give him a word advice. Jaan tells Rahul, “ Bhai mein tereko ek baat bolon? Thoda na filter out kar cheezon ko.” However, Rahul has a mind of his own, stating, “ Nahi karunga.

Please, mujhe mat bata Jaan. Have I ever told you, what to do? What not to do? I’ve never told you. Never ever told you. Kya hai na ki koi bhi bole, aisa karo, waisa karo, waisa mat karo, mujhe sahi nahi lagta. Filter karo? Bhai filter karna hota toh yahan kyon aata? Phir ghar pe hi baitha. Yeh show hi hai ke jiske baare mein aapko  jo lagta hai, bolo. Agar aap galat ho, toh bol diya jaega aapko. Mein jahan galat hoon, mujhe bola gaya hai. Jahan mein sahi hoon, mujhe thok thok ke bola gaya hai, aap sahi the.”

Rahul has showed us all his mindset in the game of Bigg Boss 14. Do you think this is work in his favour? Tune in to Bigg Boss Extra Masala on Voot to catch all the exclusive gossip!

