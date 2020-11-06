Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya turns into a girl for Shardul Pandit, impresses with his hilarious side

Advtg.

Bigg Boss 14 has seen how equations between the contestants change as the show progresses. Every contestant in the show has the target to survive in the house and win the show.

Red zone contestants are having fun. Rahul Vaidya, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit are currently in the red zone. While the contestants on the other side already competing for the task, something really interesting is going on between Rahul Vaidya and Shardul Pandit.

Rahul will turn into a girl wearing a wig and Shardul will be seen flirting with him. This hilarious promo is all hearts for Rahul Vaidya as he is one of the entertainers in Bigg Boss 14. Earlier his one liners also impressed everyone. Shardul will be going out of his way to flirt with Rahul and he will be responding in the most hilarious way possible.

Rahul even says “Aap itne jo pakao baatein karte hai naa..rozke hai ki aaj zara jyaada to which Shardul replies “Aaj zara jyada aa rahi hai thoda saa mera maamla gadbad ho jaata hai”

Rahul replies in hilarious way by saying, “Yeh maamla nahi aap hi gadbad hai”

Check out Rahul Vaidya turns into a girl for Shardul Pandit video below: