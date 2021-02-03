ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant calls Abhinav Shukla ‘tharki’, Rubina Dilaik loses control and throws bucket of water on her

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant is seen talking to Devoleena Bhattacharjee and continuously taunting Abhinav Shukla.

By Shweta Ghadashi
As Bigg Boss 14 is nearing its finale. The housemates are making it more interesting to watch their viewers. The fights in Bigg Boss house is going ugly day by day. After saving Abhinav Shukla, by not tearing up his name on the parchment, Rakhi Sawant is back with her antics.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi is seen talking to Devoleena Bhattacharjee and continuously taunting Abhinav. She even asks him if Rubina Dilaik has told him not to talk to Rakhi. He  kept on ignoring Rakhi and that’s when she called him a ‘tharki‘.

He yells at Rakhi by saying ‘Yeh hi teri gandagi hai Rakhi’. But the sequence doesn’t stop there. Rubina hears the conversation and loses her calm. She throws a bucket full of water on Rakhi and throws the bucket on the floor. Rubina ends up calling Rakhi a ‘badtameez aurat‘.

Check out Bigg Boss 14 promo below:
