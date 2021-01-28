Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant plays cupid between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rahul Vaidya; Disha Parmar says ‘Ladka demand mein hai’

The ongoing season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss has been witnessing many personal confessions by the contestants.
In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, Devoleena was seen talking to Rakhi about how good Rahul Vaidya is as a singer. Rakhi asked if she like singing as well. To this Devo said, “I love singing.”
Just when Rakhi planned to become a cupid between Devoleena and Rahul Vaidya, Devo revealed that she is dating somebody. When Rakhi asked if she is single, Devoleena noded her head and said ‘No’ and then added she has a boyfriend outside
Rakhi’s teasing game began as she tried to pair her up with Rahul. She said, “And what about the one with whom she sits in the house and sings.” Devo answered, “He has a girlfriend and I have a boyfriend.”
Later Rahul comes in and starts singing ‘Ek Dil Hai Ek Jaan Hai’ and Devo leaves as she feels shy because Rakhi starts teasing her again.
Rakhi: what is love??— devo_sree (@SreeparnaNag) January 27, 2021
Devo: love is aada t ❤️
Uske baad devoleena Didi finally said that vo relationship maye h 🙂❤️
Actu kosto holo 🥺💔 but onk ta Bhalo o laglo ❤️❤️#DevoleenaBhattacharjee #RakhiSawant @Devoleena_23 @IAMREALRAKHI #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/GDBjCbdhib
