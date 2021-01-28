ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant plays cupid between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rahul Vaidya; Disha Parmar says ‘Ladka demand mein hai’

In the recent episode, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen talking to Rakhi Sawant about how good Rahul Vaidya is as a singer. Rakhi asked if she like singing as well. To this Devo said, "I love singing."

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 14 Rakhi Sawant plays cupid between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rahul Vaidya; Disha Parmar says ‘Ladka demand mein hai’
Bigg Boss 14 Rakhi Sawant plays cupid between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rahul Vaidya; Disha Parmar says ‘Ladka demand mein hai’
ADVERTISEMENT

The ongoing season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss has been witnessing many personal confessions by the contestants. 

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, Devoleena was seen talking to Rakhi about how good Rahul Vaidya is as a singer. Rakhi asked if she like singing as well. To this Devo said, “I love singing.”

Just when Rakhi planned to become a cupid between Devoleena and Rahul Vaidya, Devo revealed that she is dating somebody. When Rakhi asked if she is single, Devoleena noded her head and said ‘No’ and then added she has a boyfriend outside

ADVERTISEMENT

Rakhi’s teasing game began as she tried to pair her up with Rahul. She said, “And what about the one with whom she sits in the house and sings.” Devo answered, “He has a girlfriend and I have a boyfriend.”

Later Rahul comes in and starts singing ‘Ek Dil Hai Ek Jaan Hai’ and Devo leaves as she feels shy because Rakhi starts teasing her again.

Check out Bigg Boss 14 video below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMaanvi Gagroo on 'Four More Shots Please' success: Huge sections felt represented
Next articleHina Khan’s glamorous Photoshoot in grey outfit will make you drool
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan’s glamorous Photoshoot in grey outfit will make you drool

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hina Khan shared a photo on her Instagram account. In this photo she looks drop dead gorgeous.
Read more
News

Shehnaaz Gill rings in birthday with Sidharth Shukla

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Shehnaaz Gill rings in birthday with Sidharth Shukla who can be seen throwing her into the swimming pool after her birthday countdown
Read more
News

Jasmin Bhasin and Ilham Goni praises Aly Goni for his webseries Jeet Ki Zid

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Aly Goni’s first webseries Jeet Ki Zid is out and is getting some great feedback.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021