Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant calls Abhinav Shukla pervert

Bigg Boss 14 has hit a new low courtesy controversy queen Rakhi Sawant in the name of entertainment and harassment of housemate Abhinav Shukla

By Glamsham Editorial
Bigg Boss 14 has hit a new low courtesy controversy queen Rakhi Sawant. In the name of entertainment, and continuing with her harassment of housemate Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi has now called him “tharki” (pervert). 

In the promo for an upcoming episode of the show, Rakhi, who has previously confessed “crazy love” for Abhinav, is heard using the adjective for the TV actor.

It all started when Rakhi starts taunting Abhinav while speaking to housemate Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Rakhi asks Abhinav if his wife and season 14 housemate Rubina Dilaik has asked him not to talk to her. 

When he ignores her, Rakhi calls him  “tharki”.

An angry Abhinav shouts at Rakhi and says:  “Yeh hi teri gandagi hai Rakhi (This is your filthy side).”

Rubina overhears the exchange and in a fit of rage throws a bucket full of water on Rakhi. Rubina ends up calling Rakhi a ‘badtameez aurat (misbehaved woman).

This is not the first time Rakhi has crossed lines with Abhinav. She previously pulled the strings of his pants. She also had “I love Abhinav” written all over her body in red.

However, the show’s host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan believes Abhinav is “benefitting” from Rakhi’s bizarre antics.  –ians/dc/vnc

