Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai comes in support of Devoleena Bhattacharjee over Arshi Khan’s ‘baddua’ comment

Devoleena claims that Arshi cursed her family members to die. After three hours of the fight, Devoleena Bhattacharjee fumed with anger as none of the contestants reacted to Arshi’s comment, and asked Bigg Boss to call her inside the confession room.

She lost her control and threw food everywhere, broke bowls, and also threw food from Arshi’s hand.

Rashami Desai BFF of Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams Arshi Khan and tweets saying, “#arshi : baddua deti hun… tere karibi mar jaaye. it’s really heart broken Broken heart and few contestant R judging this moment why after 3 hours? It takes time sometime to react. It wasn’t a murder it was a word war which takes time and it plays in ur mind #humanfeeling @Devoleena_23”

It was informed in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 that Devoleena’s nomination will affect Eijaz Khan too. Devoleena will remain nominated till the end of the season if Eijaz Khan makes a re-entry he also will be nominated for the entire season.

Check out Rashami Desai’s tweet below:

