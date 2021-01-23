TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai praises Devoleena Bhattacharjee for her performance

Devoleena Bhattacharjee who took the limelight without even choosing to participate as an entertainer during the task. Rashami Desai praised her performance.

By Shweta Ghadashi
The entertainment quotient in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 raised to a higher level with Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik waving the flag of entertainers of the Bigg Boss house. 

Rashami Desai praised her BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Twitter saying, “@Devoleena_23 you killed”

Devoleena didn’t press the buzzer in the Entertainer of Bigg Boss house task, she gave a clear cut competition to Nikki Tamboli while she tried to perform her best.

Devoleena was also seen breaking down as she got worried about competing against the latter, post both their ugly spat in the previous episode.

Devoleena develop a close and strong bond with Rashami during her time inside the Bigg Boss house

Check out Rashami Desai’s tweet below:
