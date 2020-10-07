Advtg.
Home TV News

Bigg Boss 14 Rashami Desai reacts to Sidharth Shukla’s ‘aisi ladki’ comment on Nikki Tamboli and also says nari sab pe bhari

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Gauahar Khan asks Sidharth Shukla if Nikki Tamboli has all the qualities, which he is looking in a girl. Sidharth says, ‘Nikki jaisi hai, aisi ladki chahiye’. Gauahar soon refers to Sidharth’s ‘Aisi ladki’ comment on Rashami Desai from Bigg Boss 13 and laughs.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 14 Rashami Desai reacts to Sidharth Shukla's'aisi ladki' comment on Nikki Tamboli and also says nari sab pe bhari
Bigg Boss 14 Rashami Desai reacts to Sidharth Shukla's 'aisi ladki' comment on Nikki Tamboli and also says nari sab pe bhari
Advtg.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Gauahar Khan asks Sidharth Shukla if Nikki Tamboli has all the qualities, which he is looking in a girl. Sidharth says, ‘Nikki jaisi hai, aisi ladki chahiye’. Gauahar soon refers to Sidharth’s ‘Aisi ladki’ comment on Rashami Desai from Bigg Boss 13 and laughs.

Rashami Desai has finally reacted to it. She took to her Twitter handle and wrote, ‘agar aaisi ladki matlab #rashamidesai jaisi in #bb13 Thinking face and now in #bb14 aaisi matlab #Nikkitamboli jaisi… Then I must say aaj ki nari sab pe bhari… lagatar 2 sal se aa rahi.’ 

Earlier in Bigg Boss 13, It all started when, Sidharth Shukla asked Rashami Desai if she is a “naukrani” of Asim Riaz. This happened when she intervened while the two were talking about a task. Rashami got agitated and eventually asked: “Tere ghar mein kaisi ladkiyaan hoti hain”. To which, Sidharth said: “Teri jaisi nahi hoti.” Rashami then asked: “Kaisi?”, and he responded saying: “Rashami Desai jaisi”.

Meanwhile, talking about Sidharth’s popularity, just like the previous season, he is one of the most talked-about celebs in Bigg Boss 14 too. The winner of the last season, the actor has already made a good bond with Hina Khan.

Check out Rashami Desai’s tweets below:

View this post on Instagram

#sidharthshukla #sidhearts @nikki_tamboli @realsidharthshukla @official_sidharthshukla @sidheartshuklafc_05 @sidxshukla12 @being_sidhearts @sidholics @sidharthxshukla.fp @kaat.ar @uh_sidheart @harry_sidheart @rebel_star_sidharth @ColorsTV @BiggBoss13 @EndemolShineIND @mrkhabri_official @poja.cha @adorable_sidhearts @sharmi_sidhearts @harry_sidheart #dilkokaraaraaya #siddharthshukla #winnersid #india #sidharthshuklawinninghearts #sidharthshuklafans #kingsidharthshukla #alwaysbyyoursidesid #iamwithsidshukla #trpkingsidharthshukla #sidharthshuklaofficial #realsidharthshukla #wesupportsidharthshukla #welovesidharthshukla #sidharthshukla_bulgaria🇧🇬 #sidmaniaeverywhere #teamsidharthshukla #SalmanKhan #Colorstv #biggboss13 #biggboss #Bollywood #sidnaaz #bhuladunga #realsid #manofwordsid

A post shared by just beginning (@sidmillionaires) on

Advtg.
Previous articleRhea Chakraborty gets bail, Showik Chakraborty plea rejected
Next articleAfter wife, Arjun Bijlani’s son tests Covid positive

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss 14 housemate Jaan Kumar Sanu: My mother plays role of both parents

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of playback singer Kumar Sanu, says his parents separated before he was born, adding that he...
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth uses 'aisi ladki' quip for Nikki, Rashami Desai irked

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has drawn sharp criticism from his co-contestant of the season, actress Rashami Desai, for...
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli get into a catfight

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Less than a week in the Bigg Boss 14 house, and the claws are already out for a fight! Housemates...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks