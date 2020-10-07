Bigg Boss 14 Rashami Desai reacts to Sidharth Shukla’s ‘aisi ladki’ comment on Nikki Tamboli and also says nari sab pe bhari

Advtg.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Gauahar Khan asks Sidharth Shukla if Nikki Tamboli has all the qualities, which he is looking in a girl. Sidharth says, ‘Nikki jaisi hai, aisi ladki chahiye’. Gauahar soon refers to Sidharth’s ‘Aisi ladki’ comment on Rashami Desai from Bigg Boss 13 and laughs.

Rashami Desai has finally reacted to it. She took to her Twitter handle and wrote, ‘agar aaisi ladki matlab #rashamidesai jaisi in #bb13 Thinking face and now in #bb14 aaisi matlab #Nikkitamboli jaisi… Then I must say aaj ki nari sab pe bhari… lagatar 2 sal se aa rahi.’

Earlier in Bigg Boss 13, It all started when, Sidharth Shukla asked Rashami Desai if she is a “naukrani” of Asim Riaz. This happened when she intervened while the two were talking about a task. Rashami got agitated and eventually asked: “Tere ghar mein kaisi ladkiyaan hoti hain”. To which, Sidharth said: “Teri jaisi nahi hoti.” Rashami then asked: “Kaisi?”, and he responded saying: “Rashami Desai jaisi”.

Meanwhile, talking about Sidharth’s popularity, just like the previous season, he is one of the most talked-about celebs in Bigg Boss 14 too. The winner of the last season, the actor has already made a good bond with Hina Khan.

Check out Rashami Desai’s tweets below:

#Asihihunmain

agar aaisi ladki matlab #rashamidesai jaisi in #bb13 🤔 and now in #bb14 aaisi matlab #Nikkitamboli jaisi… Then I must say aaj ki nari sab pe bhari… lagatar 2 sal se aa rahi 🤣🤣🤣 #rashamians #recklessattitude 😎 pic.twitter.com/AMQNq3aHqK — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) October 7, 2020

One woman should uplift the other woman…. that’s how empowering woman’s are like 🌷😊#BB14 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) October 6, 2020

Getting hiccups since evening. M I getting remembered by my loved once 😉#Rashmians #Aisihihunmai👸🏻 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) October 5, 2020