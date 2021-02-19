ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai supports Rubina Dilaik and says ‘Day 1 till now you have been part of #BB14 and it’s definitely no easy’

Rashami Desai who has been in Bigg Boss 13 and have also followed Bigg Boss 14. She has lend her support to one of the strong contenders of Bigg Boss 14 that is Rubina Dilaik.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 14 Rashami Desai supports Rubina Dilaik and says 'Day 1 till now you have been part of #BB14 and it's definitely no easy'
Bigg Boss 14 Rashami Desai supports Rubina Dilaik and says ‘Day 1 till now you have been part of #BB14 and it’s definitely no easy’
It’s that time of the year again, we’re very close to the last leg of the reality show Bigg Boss as it is in its final week.

While there is a lot of buzz on social media about who the winner can be amongst the finalists, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya are the two contestants who are looking most likely for the first and second spot. 

Rashami Desai is currently having the time of her life in Himachal Pradesh as she jetted off for a getaway to celebrate her birthday in the mountain state of western Himalayas.

Rashami Desai who has been in Bigg Boss 13 and have also followed Bigg Boss 14. She has lend her support to one of the strong contenders of Bigg Boss 14 that is Rubina Dilaik.
Rashami Desai tweeted, “@RubiDilaik from the day 1 till now you have been part of #BB14 and it’s definitely no easy. Every week wind gets changed on weekend ka vaar. But you were the only contestant who’s inside d house from the day 1 till now. What more is possibleTrophy #RD #RubinaDiliak #RubiNavForever”

Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale will be held on 21st February 2021. The finalists include Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli.

Check out Rashami Desai’s tweet for Rubina Dilaik below:
