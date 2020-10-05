Home TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina & Abhinav feel show will test their relationship

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Real life actor-couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are housemates on Bigg Boss 14. The idea of a husband and wife participating together in the controversial show is not commonplace, and they say the experience should put their relationship to test.

“Abhinav and I have always kept our relationship private. We don’t like to share much stuff about us. So, it would be challenging for us to showcase our bond in the public domain. Hope we come out stronger,” Rubina told IANS.

Agreed Abhinav Shukla, “The show will prove how strong we are as couple. It will be a test of our relationship. It’s a challenge to deal with other 11 to 12 people inside the house.”

Advtg.

On the one thing she will miss while inside the house, Rubina Dilaik said, “I love homemade ghee. My meal is incomplete without it. Unfortunately, I could not carry it along with me. I will miss eating rotis with ghee applied on them!”

Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot in 2018. –ians/sim/vnc/rt

Advtg.
Previous articleIPL: Agarwal now holds Orange Cap, Purple with Shami
Next articleKL takes over Orange Cap from Mayank, Purple stays with Chahal

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss 14: Shehzad Deol feels Shehnaaz Gill 'opened doors for Punjabi talent'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Model Shehzad Deol says entering the Bigg Boss 14 house as the first turbaned Sardar is an honour."It's an absolute...
Read more
News

Salman Khan resumes shooting for 'Radhe'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Superstar Salman Khan is super happy to be back on the sets of his film Radhe.On Sunday, Salman took to...
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Meet the housemates

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is back for season 14, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The season promises fireworks...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina & Abhinav feel show will test their relationship 1

Bigg Boss 14: Shehzad Deol feels Shehnaaz Gill 'opened doors for...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Model Shehzad Deol says entering the Bigg Boss 14 house as the first turbaned Sardar is an honour."It's an absolute...
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina & Abhinav feel show will test their relationship 2

KL takes over Orange Cap from Mayank, Purple stays with Chahal

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina & Abhinav feel show will test their relationship 3

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina & Abhinav feel show will test their...

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina & Abhinav feel show will test their relationship 4

IPL: Agarwal now holds Orange Cap, Purple with Shami

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina & Abhinav feel show will test their relationship 5

Hard being on the losing side of so many games on...

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina & Abhinav feel show will test their relationship 6

Faf and Watson roar as CSK regain touch with big win...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks