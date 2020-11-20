Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla fight over captaincy task between Kavita Kaushik and Jasmin Bhasin

Advtg.

Bigg Boss 14 is becoming interesting day by day. However, unlike other seasons, this season we haven’t seen any true relationships in the house.

Yesterday’s captaincy task also brought out the truth and lies of many. We did see the changing dynamics in the house yesterday. Even the ideal couple of the house, Abhinav and Rubina had an argument.

However, the two ‘strong players’ Kavita and Jasmin are still inside the box, proving their mettle. Kavita and Jasmin’s fight for captaincy will continue in tonight’s episode today, and amidst this, they will get into an ugly war of words.

Abhinav did not like this and he asked Rubina why she shared everything with Jasmin. He also mentioned that the game is not only about saying the right thing at the right time, but also about making the right decision to not blurting everything out at the wrong time.

Later he said, “Thik hai yaar Rubi, terko jo karna hai kar.” Rubina asked him not to walk away like this. Abhinav replied, “Jab tumhe consult hi nahi karna hai, ab choddo ab ho gaya hai sab, I don’t have anything to say.”

In the upcoming promo of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina ask Abhinav whom you want to make captain between Kavita and Jasmin. He is sticked to his decision saying he wants Jasmin to become the captain. They argue and Abhinav says let them play the game they want to play he doesn’t want to become part of it.

