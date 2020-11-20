Advtg.
TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik express their hurt sentiments with other housemates in the house

Rubina, Jasmin and Abhinav have a bone to pick with hurtful ways in which some of the other contestants behave in the hou

By Glamsham Editorial
Bigg Boss 14 Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin express their hurt sentiments with other housemates in the house
Bigg Boss 14 Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin express their hurt sentiments with other housemates in the house
Advtg.

The great William Shakespeare once said, “Expectation is the root of all heartache”. Despite maintaining friendly relations with everyone in the Bigg Boss house, Rubina, Jasmin and Abhinav have a bone to pick with hurtful ways in which some of the other contestants behave in the house. In this Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala clip on VOOT, we see the trio have a heated discussion about their wounded feelings in the face of some of the unexpected backstabbing they’ve faced from the other housemates.

Rubina expressed her frustration, stating, “Mere saamne, mere husband ko nalla bola, did I react to it? Mujhe pata hai yeh focus hai, mein idhar udhar nahi bifurcate karti, mujhe pata hai he’s trying to insinuate me and provoke me by calling nalla mere samne. Jo bhi hai, ghusse mein bhi bolenge toh chubhegi saamne wale ko baat. Idhar udhar ke faltu baat koi nahi karta yaar. Task ke madhyam se aap faltu baat nahi kar sakte.”

Jasmin agreed with Rubina’s views, adding, “Don’t take anything personally. Woh saamne wale ki bewakoofi hai. Kal raat ko bhaithe bhaithe koi baat ho gayi aur mujhe Kavita ji bolti hain, tum batameez ladki ho, Mein badtameez kyun? Kyunki maine jawab de diya? Mujhe agar bhura laga aapki koi baat toh maine aapko jawab de diya toh mein batameez ho gayi? Ek toh yahan sab bolte hai, hum bade hai, tum zubaan laga ke badtameezi kar rahe ho toh galat hai yaar. Aap gender or age pe discrimination aisa nahi kar sakte ho, mein sar jhuka ke aapki sunti rahoon? Toh kaam bhi apne badi umar wale karo ke aapko izzat mile. Socho every time I was low, you came to me. Aur mein ek din aapko hi bol doon tu dikhne ke liye, mahan banne ke liye aati thi, aapko kuch padi nahi thi. Aapke dil pe kya beetegi? Mujhe pata hai ki tum genuinely aati thi. Kal mere dil pehli baar iss ghar mein toot gaya.”

Advtg.

Looks like their friendly and neutral demeanor in the house has been sorely taken advantage of, leading to this trio feeling deeply hurt by the actions of the other housemates. Do you think they’ll be able to repair this divide?

Advtg.
Previous articleTicket frenzy for Aus-Ind ties: 2 ODIs & 3 T20Is sold out in one-day
Next articleAnupam Kher gets emotional on meeting Neetu Kapoor

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla fight over captaincy task between Kavita Kaushik and Jasmin Bhasin

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Bigg Boss 14 is becoming interesting day by day. However, unlike other seasons, this season we haven't seen any true relationships in the house.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss: Style icons who've added to the wow factor

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Beyond the high dose of drama, fights and explicit language, the style quotient of its housemates plays an integral part...
Read more
News

Salman Khan and his family test Covid negative: Reports

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family have tested negative for Covid-19.The actor and his family members underwent Covid-19 test...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik express their hurt sentiments with other housemates in the house 1

Kangana preps for 'Dhaakad' action even as she shoots for 'Thalaivi'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hyderabad, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut has started preparing for action scenes in her upcoming film, Dhakaad, even as she shoots for Thalaivi.The...
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik express their hurt sentiments with other housemates in the house 2

Salman Khan's 'Radhe' to release in theatres, eyes Eid 2021

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik express their hurt sentiments with other housemates in the house 3

Siddhant Chaturvedi working on new song?

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik express their hurt sentiments with other housemates in the house 4

When Hansal Mehta kept his moustache on

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik express their hurt sentiments with other housemates in the house 3

BTS share 'secret recipe' of new album with the 'ARMY'

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik express their hurt sentiments with other housemates in the house 6

Ayushmann Khurrana: I am committed to ending violence against children (Lead)

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks