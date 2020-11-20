Bigg Boss 14 Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin express their hurt sentiments with other housemates in the house

Advtg.

The great William Shakespeare once said, “Expectation is the root of all heartache”. Despite maintaining friendly relations with everyone in the Bigg Boss house, Rubina, Jasmin and Abhinav have a bone to pick with hurtful ways in which some of the other contestants behave in the house. In this Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala clip on VOOT, we see the trio have a heated discussion about their wounded feelings in the face of some of the unexpected backstabbing they’ve faced from the other housemates.

Rubina expressed her frustration, stating, “Mere saamne, mere husband ko nalla bola, did I react to it? Mujhe pata hai yeh focus hai, mein idhar udhar nahi bifurcate karti, mujhe pata hai he’s trying to insinuate me and provoke me by calling nalla mere samne. Jo bhi hai, ghusse mein bhi bolenge toh chubhegi saamne wale ko baat. Idhar udhar ke faltu baat koi nahi karta yaar. Task ke madhyam se aap faltu baat nahi kar sakte.”

Jasmin agreed with Rubina’s views, adding, “Don’t take anything personally. Woh saamne wale ki bewakoofi hai. Kal raat ko bhaithe bhaithe koi baat ho gayi aur mujhe Kavita ji bolti hain, tum batameez ladki ho, Mein badtameez kyun? Kyunki maine jawab de diya? Mujhe agar bhura laga aapki koi baat toh maine aapko jawab de diya toh mein batameez ho gayi? Ek toh yahan sab bolte hai, hum bade hai, tum zubaan laga ke badtameezi kar rahe ho toh galat hai yaar. Aap gender or age pe discrimination aisa nahi kar sakte ho, mein sar jhuka ke aapki sunti rahoon? Toh kaam bhi apne badi umar wale karo ke aapko izzat mile. Socho every time I was low, you came to me. Aur mein ek din aapko hi bol doon tu dikhne ke liye, mahan banne ke liye aati thi, aapko kuch padi nahi thi. Aapke dil pe kya beetegi? Mujhe pata hai ki tum genuinely aati thi. Kal mere dil pehli baar iss ghar mein toot gaya.”

Advtg.

Looks like their friendly and neutral demeanor in the house has been sorely taken advantage of, leading to this trio feeling deeply hurt by the actions of the other housemates. Do you think they’ll be able to repair this divide?