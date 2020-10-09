Advtg.
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik asks toofani seniors Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan to have some ‘sensibility’

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik, who is now accepted as the fresher contestant, and is staying inside the house, had a spat with the seniors, Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan.

By Shweta Ghadashi
In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik, who is now accepted as the fresher contestant, and is staying inside the house, had a spat with the seniors, Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan.

The contestants are supposed to collectively decide seven items for them everyday, which would be handed over to them by Hina Khan, who is in charge of BB Mall area.

This time Rubina wanted her things and put orth her point saying that a salwar-kameez and dupatta should be counted as one item not as three. She said that a pair of shoes, too, should be counted as one item.

This doesn’t go good with the toofani seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. Hina Khan disagrees. To which, Rubina asks the seniors to have some “sensibility.” Her statement doesn’t go down well with the seniors, and Hina refuses to give them anyone their personal belongings, and murmurs, “Stay without it now.”

Check out Rubina Dilaik asks toofani seniors Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan to have some ‘sensibility’ in Bigg Boss 14 below:

