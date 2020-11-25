Advtg.
TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin clash as Captain Kavita Kaushik oversees the Batwara task

Bigg Boss announces another exciting task for the housemates to claim the captaincy. Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin have to pose as sisters and demand for their share in the property.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 14 Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin clash as Captain Kavita Kaushik oversees the Batwara task
Bigg Boss 14 Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin clash as Captain Kavita Kaushik oversees the Batwara task
Advtg.

The Captaincy task has always kept the housemates in Bigg Boss on their toes. With Kavita winning the captaincy and Bigg Boss asking her to make sure her orders are followed, she seems to be taking it up to the next level!

The day starts with her taking Abhinav to task and waking him up to question him over the rules he broke. On seeing this, Rubina Dilaik gets upset and denies doing the breakfast and dinner duties for the day.

Kavita’s captaincy seems to be in danger as there is an open rebellion by Abhinav and Rubina that they will not do the house duties until Kavita remains a captain! Rubina says that Kavita is behaving like a dictator instead of a captain, and her husband Abhinav supports her. Kavita rubbishes their blames and remains stubborn as a captain.

Next, Bigg Boss announces another exciting task for the housemates to claim the captaincy. Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin have to pose as sisters and demand for their share in the property.

Advtg.

The house is divided into two families and the two need to keep their claim about which part of the house belongs to them. The final decision about who can rightfully claim which section of the house rests with Kavita who resides over the panchayat as the Mukhiya.

The kitchen and dining area are won by Jasmin and her family which consists of Aly, Nikki and Rahul. Kavita feels that their claim is stronger than Rubina’s team. Now, with owning control of the kitchen and dining area, Jasmin’s team is seen flouting their rights!

When Eijaz steps into the kitchen, Nikki rudely asks him to get out of the area! Eijaz gets irked and says he will not leave the dining area. Pavitra supports him and ends up clashing with Nikki as a new rivalry is seen emerging in the Bigg Boss House!

Advtg.

Will Abhinav and Rubina be able to withstand the wrath of Captain Kavita? Or will Kavita fall prey to Rubina and Abhinav’s rebellion?

Advtg.
Previous articleChristina Perri's daughter 'born silent'
Next articleManushi Chillar: Plant-based diet works better for me

Related Articles

Fashion n Lifestyle

Gold Awards 2020: Sidharth Shukla, Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and others stylish look for award function

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Naagin 5 stars Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra look stylish twinning in their outfits and Sidharth Shukla looked dapper in white blazer and black pants for Gold Awards 2020.
Read more
News

Bollywood actors who stepped off the limelight

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Failure, competition and the pressure of staying relevant perennially looms on actors in Bollywood. Some can cope with it and some cannot....
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14 housemate Nishant Singh Malkhani plays army officer in web film

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani has a web film coming up. He will be seen playing an...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin clash as Captain Kavita Kaushik oversees the Batwara task 1

With a feeler at IPL, Rahul ready to don triple responsibility

IANS - 0
Sydney, Nov 25 (IANS) Shouldered with triple responsibility -- of a wicketkeeper, premier batsman, and vice-captain of the Indian limited overs teams -- KL...
John Travolta pays heartfelt birthday tribute to son Benjamin

John Travolta pays heartfelt birthday tribute to son Benjamin

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin clash as Captain Kavita Kaushik oversees the Batwara task 2

Aahana Kumra elated to receive a handwritten note from Amitabh Bachchan

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin clash as Captain Kavita Kaushik oversees the Batwara task 2

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are hands-on parents

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin clash as Captain Kavita Kaushik oversees the Batwara task 2

Manushi Chillar: Plant-based diet works better for me

Bigg Boss 14 Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin clash as Captain Kavita Kaushik oversees the Batwara task

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin clash as Captain...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks