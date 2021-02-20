Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and other housemates get emotional watching their journey

ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale is round the corner. While we can’t wait for the big Sunday, where Salman Khan will declare the winner of the show among Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik.
In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, the five contestants getting emotional witnessing their journey in BB14. They thank Bigg Boss praised the show for its format and game.
The voting and trending for top contestants of BB14 is for Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik.
Check out Bigg Boss 14 promo below:
