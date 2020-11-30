Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik reveals an ugly secret of Rubina –Abhinav’s marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were on the verge of filing for divorce before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house. Rubina made the statement on the show on Sunday in what can easily be seen as the biggest reveal of this season.

Rubina Dilaik is going to reveal that her relationship with Abhinav Shukla hit a rough patch in between. She said they were headed for a divorce in November but decided to do the show as an effort to save their marriage.

Fans of #RubiNav are shocked on seeing this. Those who watched closely will remember how this question was posed to them by a top journalist at the premiere of Bigg Boss 14.

She said: “Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha. We were about to get divorced. Agar yaha dono saath nahi aate, toh shayad sath bhi na reh paate (We had given each other time till November. We were about to get divorced. If we hadn’t come here we would not have been together).” She burst out crying after saying this.

