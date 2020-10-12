Bigg Boss 14: “Salman Khan is the image people associate ‘Bigg Boss’ with” – Nishant Singh Malkhani

Advtg.

It was the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, on Saturday, in the fourteenth season of the reality show “Bigg Boss”. And the housemates were just as excited to see the superstar as the audience.

In fact actor Nishant Singh Malkhani, who is currently locked inside the “Bigg Boss” house, said the show is incomplete without the “Maine Pyaar Kiya” actor.

He said, “Salman Khan is not just the host of ‘Bigg Boss’, I think he is the image people associate ‘Bigg Boss’ with. With Salman Khan, the popularity of the show has only risen, so I can’t imagine ‘Bigg Boss’ without him and I think in my head he is the only perfect choice for ‘Bigg Boss’.

There cannot be a ‘Bigg Boss’ without Salman sir.” “As an audience, I used to watch the weekend episodes only for Salman sir. I think he used to give a reality check to the contestants, which is quite necessary since you are cut-off from the whole world,” the “Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega” actor added.

Well, rightly said Nishant. Every year just before the show is scheduled to go on-air a lot of rumours about Salman not doing the show start doing rounds, but he always returns. The superstar actor has hosted the show since season four in 2010.

During the episode, the Caller of the Week chose Nishant and said that when he entered the show, the audience had high hopes from him and they felt that a “hero” has entered the show, but now they are confused.

To this, the actor said that it was the first week, and he was trying to analyze and see how the other contestants are and now he will focus more on the game. Can’t wait to see more of Nishant, right?

“Bigg Boss 14” went on air on October 3. The show airs on Colors, Monday to Friday at 10:30 p.m. However, the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episodes with Salman airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m.