ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan loses his cool over Rakhi's antics (lead)

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Bigg Boss host Salman Khan is irked with the antics of Rakhi Sawant in the ongoing season 14 of the show, and has asked her to leave the show if she cannot stay within limits.

In the latest promo of upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman is seen lashing out at Rakhi for losing control of her language and saying mean things to contestants. He is so angry that he simply refuses to even listen to Rakhi’s justifications.

The latest promo shows Salman scolding the housemates for their behaviour. In the clip, he also asks Rakhi to go into the theatre so that he could talk to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

During their conversation, Salman tells Rakhi that he has always supported her, and then goes on to criticise her for crossing her line in the name of providing entertainment. He declares the show doesn’t need the type of entertainment she is engaging in.

“Logo pe lanchan lagati ho, unke character pe sawal uthati ho (You accuse people, question their characters),” Salman says.

Rakhi starts to explain herself, saying: “Bolna sahi nahi hai sir, but (It is wrong to state, but)…”

ADVERTISEMENT

Salman stops her midway, and angrily continues: “Maine humesha support kiya, agar ye entertainment hai toh humko entertainment nahi chahiye. Agar aap apne aapko line cross karne se nahi rok sakti toh aap is waqt ye show chor kar jaa sakti hain. Please darwaza khol dijiye (I have always supported you. If this is entertainment, we do not need it. If you cannot stop yourself from crossing the line, you may simply walk out of the house right now),” he said.

In the promo, the superstar host is seen getting angry at others in the house, too, slamming them for belittling someone’s emotion and outburst as a way to create “content” and seek “footage”.

He says: “Ye kyu sunayi deta hai is season ke andar ki content ke liye kar rahe ho. Kya mai ye content ke liye kar raha hu? Bhad me gaya content! Jo harkatein ho rahi hai ghar ke andar, aap log bol rahe hain aur wahi humlog dikha rahe hain (why do we hear that you are doing this for content? Am I doing this for content? Let content go to hell. We show what you guys do and say in the house).”

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRajkummar Rao: Do not come unprepared to Mumbai to be an actor
Next articleJennifer Lawrence injured on ‘Don’t Look Up’ set
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan loses his cool on Rakhi's antics

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Bigg Boss host Salman Khan is irked with the antics of Rakhi Sawant in the ongoing season 14 of...
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai comes in support of Devoleena Bhattacharjee over Arshi Khan’s ‘baddua’ comment

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
The episode of Bigg Boss 14 started with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arshi Khan's fight.
Read more
News

Vindu: Salman Khan is not the person to be biased as Bigg Boss host

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Vindu Dara Singh, who is all set to step into the ongoing 14th season says show host Salman Khan is not the kind of person who would be biased towards a particular housemate.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Christina Anstead responds to people calling her ‘skinny’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
American television personality Christina Anstead, who is known for hosting the show Flip Flop, has called out social media followers who think she is...
Nakuul Mehta and his singer wife, Jankee Pares

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh welcome baby boy

Bigg Boss 14 Rashami Desai comes in support of Devoleena Bhattacharjee over Arshi Khan’s 'baddua' comment

Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai comes in support of Devoleena Bhattacharjee...

Vindu Dara Singh

Vindu: Salman Khan is not the person to be biased as...

Here’s what Sharad Malhotra enjoys watching on TV!

Here’s what Sharad Malhotra enjoys watching on TV!

Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli meet head-to-head in an epic clash in Bigg Boss 14

Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli meet head-to-head in an epic clash...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021