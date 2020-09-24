Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan says its just their personalities you love of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

Advtg.

The countdown for Bigg Boss 14 has begun and the audience can’t keep calm about the new season of the show.

While the fans are eagerly waiting for this popular reality show to take over the small screens, it has also brought along the rumours about Bigg Boss being scripted.

Salman Khan has rubbished the news and stated that even the biggest script writer of the show cannot script Bigg Boss as everything changes within seconds during the task be it the loyalty, emotions, atmosphere everything, During the launch of Bigg Boss 14, the superstar addressed the reports and stated that the contestants aren’t allowed to leave the BB premises until evicted.

Today, during the Bigg Boss 14 launch, Salman Khan addressed everyone saying, “Naa aap Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill aur Gauahar Khan kisi ko aap script nahi de sakte. Its just their personalities jo aapke bhaa jaati hai”

