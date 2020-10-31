Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan slams Rubina Dilaik for encouraging fight between Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya; calls her Puppet Master

Advtg.

Bigg Boss 14 has turned into a house of controversies wherein contestants have been making sly remarks against each other.

In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14, we will witness a huge drama on the show as host Salman Khan will take contestants class. In the latest WKV preview, Salman Khan seen talking about all the issues the happened through out the week, From Rahul Vaidya‘s Nepotism remark To Jasmin Bhasin‘s outburst towards Vaidya.

On Rahul Vaidya’s Nepotism remark, Salman said, “Agar mere father mere liye kuch karte hain, toh woh nepotism hua? Aap apne bachcon ko kisi ke upar thop rahe ho, pressure daal rahe ho, iss industry ke andar woh possible hai? I want to know (If my father does something for me, is that nepotism? Pressuring someone to hire your children, is that possible in this industry? I want to know).” Rahul can be seen shaking his head silently in the video.

Earlier this week, Kumar Sanu had distanced himself from his son’s controversial remarks about Marathi, and questioned the upbringing he’d received from his mother.

Advtg.

Salman will also criticize Rubina Dilaik for encouraging fight by between Rahul and Jasmin. He accuses her for “Adding butter oil to fire” which means making quarrel or conflict more intense by uttering provocative or unwanted words.

Salman Khan schools Jasmin Bhasin for her outburst towards Rahul during task. Salman will make her realise that she chose the wrong path by using cuss words towards Rahul Vaidya and even threw water on him. Later, Salman tells Jasmin that your Puppet master (Rubina) did not stopped you from doing all this and even encouraged you to do.

Then, Salman takes class of Rubina Dilaik for all her comments during Jasmin Bhasin‘s talk. He slams her for encouraging fight by between Rahul and Jasmin.

Advtg.

The promo ends with Salman saying, “Apna passion apna passion dusre ka passion violence.

Check out Bigg Boss 14 promos below: