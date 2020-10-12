Advtg.
TV News

Bigg Boss 14 game gets an interesting turn as Senior vs Freshers intensifies

Weekend Ka Vaar 2 - It's that fateful time when the entire nation holds their breath in anticipation!

By Glamsham Editorial
Bigg Boss 14 game gets an interesting turn as Senior vs Freshers intensifies
Bigg Boss 14 game gets an interesting turn as Senior vs Freshers intensifies
Advtg.

Weekend Ka Vaar 2 – It’s that fateful time when the entire nation holds their breath in anticipation! 

The day for the first eviction from the Bigg Boss house has come, and it’s making the contestants anxious. After being reprimanded for their weak play, the contestants are all fired up for one more chance to prove themselves. 

Amidst all the unnerving chaos, Salman Khan surprises the contestants with unexpected guests.

Advtg.

The Mumbai Indian players connect with them play fun games with Salman Khan and the contestants in order to boost their spirits and motivate them to play a more promising game ahead. 

Adding to the extravaganza and entertainment on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, there’s another surprise! Sarabjit aka Avinesh Rekho and Meher aka Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia from Choti Sarrdarrni enter the house for a fun segment with the Seniors and the Freshers.

The Seniors give their chosen Freshers with interesting phrases and adjectives, in order to sell them as the best product in the Bigg Boss house, and Meher and Sarabjit pose as the buyers.

Advtg.

The fun and quirky element of the task leaves everyone in splits. However, later, tension builds up, as the seniors present the freshers’ report card, leaving some of them visibly upset and disturbed on the scoring and remarks. 

It’s finally time to access their own performance and the housemates have to rate themselves under different categories on the scale of excellent, good, average below average, and poor, which eventually irks Salman Khan.

How will the game change from here?

Advtg.
Previous articleGulshan Devaiah: TV has greater reach even today
Next article‘Everybodys Talking About Jamie’ trailer: Max Harwood’s powerful dialogues

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli steam irons her EX-Boyfriend Boxers, Hina Khan, Pavitra Punia, Jaan Kumar Sanu find it funny

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Bigg Boss 14 has been going on well and fans are happy to see their favourite reality show again on-screen. Nikki Tamboli has her own ways to lighten up the mood. A new promo released where we saw Nikki Tamboli entering the bedroom with boxers in her hand.
Read more
News

Shehnaaz Gill to her fans: “If you respect me don’t judge anyone”

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Shehnaaz Gill recently asked her fans to stop judging Nikki Tamboli and Sidharth Shukla.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin’s candid interaction with Salman Khan won our heart!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Jasmin has been the most loved contestant inside Bigg Boss house and she has not got involved in any kind of fights or arguments.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks