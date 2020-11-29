Bigg Boss 14: Several star contestants of past seasons set to enter house

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) To make the ongoing season 14 of Bigg Boss 14 more interesting, several contestants who made a mark in the past seasons will enter the controversial reality show as housemates in the upcoming episodes. These include Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan, Kashmera Shah and Arshi Khan.

Rakhi and Kashmera were contestants in the first season of the show, Rahul was seen in the second season, Manu Punjabi was a part of Bigg Boss 10, while Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan were housemates in the eleventh season of the show hosted by Salman Khan.

Currently season 14, contestants in the house are Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin and Ali Gony.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

dc/vnc/pgh