Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill praises Sidharth Shukla for his appearance in Weekend Ka Vaar

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla share a close bond after their stint in Bigg Boss 13. Their fans also fondly call them SidNaaz.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Sidharth Shukla’s appearance on Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday didn’t just leave his fans impressed, but also his close friend and former BB contestant, Shehnaaz Gill happy.

Shehnaaz took to Twitter and to share how she loved the episode. She wrote, “Loved today’s weekend ka vaar @sidharth_shukla the way you heard everyone put your point across at the same time you didn’t hurt anyone or intrude into their game play was just amazing sira lata.”

Sidharth was quick to notice the tweet and replied, “Awwww thank you so much.”

It was truly a SidNaaz moment for all the fans. Shehnaaz and Sidharth have done music videos together post their Bigg Boss 13 stints.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill’s tweet below:
