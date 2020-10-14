Advtg.
TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill says Sidharth Shukla is the TRP King

While rumours of Shehnaaz entering the Bigg Boss 14 house have been abuzz, there has been no confirmation yet. Shehnaaz Gill said Sidharth Shukla is the TRP king of Bigg Boss 14.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 14 Shehnaaz Gill says Sidharth Shukla is the TRP King
Bigg Boss 14 Shehnaaz Gill says Sidharth Shukla is the TRP King
Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most-loved contestants of Bigg Boss. The Punjabi Kudi captured millions of hearts with her stint in the previous season. While rumours of Shehnaaz entering the Bigg Boss 14 house have been abuzz, there has been no confirmation yet. 

The Bigg Boss 13 finalist revealed that she is following the season 14, and feels that true colours of the inmates will be revealed gradually. According to Shehnaaz, Bigg Boss tests a person’s ability and patience. However, she does not seem happy with the contestants of Bigg Boss 14. 

Shehnaaz Gill said, “Sidharth Shukla is the TRP king. Bigg Boss 14 Show thoda chal raha hai usko daalne se. I’m certain that a lot of people watch it because of him. I am watching the show because of Sidharth. Jitni der woh ghar mein hai, dekhungi, baad mein nahi dekhungi,”

ShehnaazGill also said, “Sidharth Shukla is playing really well. Achha lag raha hai aur uski comedy achhi lag rahi hai. He is flirting with girls, but in a healthy way. He can’t help it if the girls r fawning over him (smiles). At the end of the day, he has to talk to someone inside the house”

Audience loved their bond in Bigg Boss 13 and their tag as SidNaaz often created buzz all the time.

