Bigg Boss Season 14: Siddharth Shukla had a tough time convincing his mother that he was dating!

Sidharth Shukla can be seen speaking to Gauahar Khan reminiscing his earlier days and how he had a tough time convincing his mother that he was in a relationship.

The house of Bigg Boss has seen many previous contestants rise to become instant heartthrobs of the nation.

Fans just cannot get enough of them even after the show and are always curious to know what is going on in their personal lives, especially their love life.

In a candid conversation with Gauahar Khan, Sidharth says,” When a boy is growing up, a girlfriend is like ‘respect!’ specially jab aap boy school se ho.” And then goes on to remember when he introduced his girlfriend to his mother. He mentions “Mom meri girlfriend hain” to which his mom replied, “Haa Haan thik hai na friend hai, ladki hai hai na. I used to repeatedly tell her that she is my girlfriend. “My mom was just not ready to accept that hua chokra jawaan re.”

Sidharth then laughs and says “Mujhe aisa lagta tha ki meri maa ko mujh pe bharosa nahi hain, Mommy ladki pata sakta hu mien.

Apne baaju mien ladki rehti hai mommy. Koi hai joh intezaar karta hai apne phone ka, maa. Aapko pata nahi par koi mujhko puchta hai ki you reached home? Baby are you alright, did you eat food? Did you have your dinner?”.

We definitely relate to Sidharth as it is a task to convince parents that we’re actually growing up. No matter how much we grow up, we’ll always be children in their eyes and that’s the beauty of it.

