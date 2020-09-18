Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s some pictures have been revealed during the shooting of. Bigg Boss 14. In this update, it has been told that Bigg Boss X-Contestants are shooting for the promo of the 14th season at Filmcity in Mumbai.

According to the report, Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla is shooting with Hina Khan, former Bigg Boss winner Gauhar Khan and Contestant Rahi Monalisa for the promo. Meanwhile, pictures of Siddharth Shukla during the shoot on the set are doing the rounds.

Siddharth looks quite dashing in a black outfit. Siddharth is wearing a black shirt, pants and shoes. In this picture, he is seen going in a vanity van and talking to the crew member.

Everyone is keenly awaiting for Bigg Boss 14. The show will go on air from October 3 3030.

Check out Sidharth Shukla’s pictures below:

