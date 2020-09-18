Home TV News

Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla looks dashing in a black outfit as he shoots for a promo

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's some pictures have been revealed during the shooting of. Bigg Boss 14.

By Glamsham Editorial
Sidharth Shukla looks quite dashing in a black outfit
Sidharth Shukla looks quite dashing in a black outfit

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s some pictures have been revealed during the shooting of. Bigg Boss 14. In this update, it has been told that Bigg Boss X-Contestants are shooting for the promo of the 14th season at Filmcity in Mumbai.

According to the report, Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla is shooting with Hina Khan, former Bigg Boss winner Gauhar Khan and Contestant Rahi Monalisa for the promo. Meanwhile, pictures of Siddharth Shukla during the shoot on the set are doing the rounds.

Siddharth looks quite dashing in a black outfit. Siddharth is wearing a black shirt, pants and shoes. In this picture, he is seen going in a vanity van and talking to the crew member.

Advtg.

Everyone is keenly awaiting for Bigg Boss 14. The show will go on air from October 3 3030.

Check out Sidharth Shukla’s pictures below:

Sidharth Shukla looks quite dashing in a black outfit.
Sidharth Shukla looks quite dashing in a black outfit.
Advtg.
Previous articleAnanya Panday shares some fun BTS with her co-star Ishaan Khatter and it’s all fun!
Next articleMichael Madsen’s debuts in India with ‘Nishabdham’

Related Articles

News

Sidharth Shukla wins hearts with his motivational message for his fans

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Sidharth Shukla tweets motivational message for his fans amidst all this chaos
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Sidharth Shukla’s latest monochrome picture will make you drool

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Sidharth Shukla is giving a thinking pose and his dreamy eyes talk a lot about what he must be thinking.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 2020: Sidharth Shukla approached as a guest for two weeks?

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Sidharth Shukla approached for two weeks as a guest in Bigg Boss 2020
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla looks dashing in a black outfit as he shoots for a promo 1

Terence Lewis turns actor for Palaash Muchhal's music video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Ace choreographer Terence Lewis got a chance to show his acting skills in a video for a new song...
Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla looks dashing in a black outfit as he shoots for a promo 2

SSR tribute song talks of justice for late actor

Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla looks dashing in a black outfit as he shoots for a promo 2

Kriti Sanon dated Sushant Singh Rajput, claims Lizaa Malik

Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla looks dashing in a black outfit as he shoots for a promo 2

Madhurima Tuli, Ssharad Malhotra in short film on urban marriage

Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla looks dashing in a black outfit as he shoots for a promo 2

Ileana D'Cruz calls herself 'derpy dork head'

Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla looks dashing in a black outfit as he shoots for a promo 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi's double dose of humour

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks