Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla takes singing lessons from Rahul Vaidya sings ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya is apparently giving singing lessons to Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth who has joined the show as one of the ‘toofani’ seniors, is seen interacting with all the contestants.

In one such instance from the live telecast, that we see Rahul Vaidya instructing Sidharth Shukla to sing in a particular way.

Sidharth Shukla is also entertaining the audience in all possible ways. We are loving his work as of the toofani seniors.

In the video we can see that Sidharth Shukla and Rahul Vaidya are singing ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’. The 90’s  hit number, which was originally sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

Rahul Vaidya, is an Indian Singer. He has participated in shows like Indian Idol, season 1. Rahul is mostly known for his live performances and concerts. He has also taken part in several other reality shows like Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and now he’s on Bigg Boss 14.

Check out Sidharth Shukla takes singing lessons from Rahul Vaidya in Bigg Boss 14 below:

