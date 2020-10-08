Advtg.
Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth uses 'aisi ladki' quip for Nikki, Rashami Desai irked

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has drawn sharp criticism from his co-contestant of the season, actress Rashami Desai, for what she believes is reckless attitude on his part on the current season 14 of the controversial show.

On season 13 last year, Sidharth and Rashami hit the headlines with their fights in the Bigg Boss house. Things worsened after Sidharth’s “aisi ladki” jibe aimed at Rashami, which lead to plenty of drama and fights.

Sidharth is back on the show in the ongoing season 14 as a ‘Toofani Senior’, or mentor, and he has used his infamous “aisi ladki” comment again. This time he used the phrase while mentioning season 14 housemate Nikki Tamboli.

It all happened in a previous episode of the current season, when Nikki and Siddharth were discussing love. Gauahar Khan, another Toofani Senior, asked Sidharth if Nikki has the qualities he looks for in a girl. He replied: “Nikki jaisi hai, aisi ladki chahiye.”

The comment did not go down well with Rashami.

Taking to Twitter, Rashami wrote: “Asihihunmain…agar aaisi ladki matlab #rashamidesai jaisi in #bb13 and now in #bb14 aaisi matlab #Nikkitamboli jaisi… Then I must say aaj ki nari sab pe bhari… lagatar 2 saal se aa rahi #recklessattitude (If aisi ladki means Rashami Desai in BB 13, and now in BB 14 like Nikki Tamboli, then I must say, that woman are more powerful than others. Coming for two consecutive years).”

Prior to “Bigg Boss 13”, Rashami and Sidharth had worked together in a daily soap, titled “Dil Se Dil Tak”.

–IANS

sim/vnc

