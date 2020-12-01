TV News

Bigg Boss 14 toofani senior Gauahar Khan confirms the wedding date with Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan reveals the wedding date along with the wedding invitation saying it is intimate ceremony for close family and friends due to ongoing pandemic.

By Shweta Ghadashi
After months of speculation, and having dropped many hints, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announced their engagement last month. The couple who has been often spotted together and posts their pics on social media regularly, will tie the knot on December 25.

The bride-to-be is over the moon and reveals the wedding date along with the wedding invitation on her Instagram account and captioned, “25th Dec 2020”

Gauahar shared lovely pictures with Zaid Darbar. She is seen wearing a printed multicolored lehenga while Zaid is seen in traditional outfit. Both are looking deeply in love. We are totally loving the pictures of #GaZa as they are happily called by their fans.

Check out Gauahar Khan’s confirms the wedding date with Zaid Darbar below:

