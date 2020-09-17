Home TV News

Bigg Boss 14: TV star Aly Goni denies being part of the show

By Glamsham Editorial
TV star Aly Goni
TV star Aly Goni

Actor Aly Goni has clarified that he is not a part of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, because he is tied up with a web series.

“I am not doing ‘Bigg Boss’. The format and concept of ‘Bigg Boss’ are fantastic, and this season will rock too. I may do it in future, as they say ‘never say never’,” said the “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” actor.

Aly will be occupied with the web series “Zidd”, an action-packed war series starring Amit Sadh that he describes as a “big” opportunity.

Advtg.

“It also stars Amit Sadh whom I am very fond of. His work on the web platform has been very well received by all,” said Aly.

Given the army backdrop of the series, Aly says he is “trying hard to lose weight”, adding: “I am working out, running and also doing mixed martial arts”.

He feels OTT as a platform is the best space for an actor.

Advtg.

“You can do a lot of creative stuff on this platform, and I always wanted to do something raw on television shows, which would not have been possible. I have never played a lead on television. I feel on OTT an actor gets a freehand to perform and that’s what I have always aimed for,” he said. –IANS/nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleRobert Pattinson’s romantic outing with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse amid alleged Covid-19 diagnosis
Next articleHalahal Dialogues: Barun Sobti and Sachin Khedekar’s powerful Dialogues

Related Articles

News

Amit Sadh: Hope I can learn from my mistakes

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Amit Sadh in his latest social media post said that he hopes to learn from his mistakes and continue to inspire.
Read more
News

Amit Sadh: Art is not about power but exhibiting talent

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Amit Sadh feels all the powerful people of Bollywood should understand that real power is in helping build a collaborative environment.
Read more
News

Amit Sadh starts shoot of Boney Kapoors ‘Zidd’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Amit Sadh has started shooting for his upcoming digital project, Zidd. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, he shared his photo with...
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Ranveer Singh in Blue star stripes round neck

Ranveer Singh urges to make ‘Indian Sign Language’ official

Glamsham Editorial - 0
India's deaf community has lauded the efforts of actor Ranveer Singh to make Indian Sign Language an official language.
Yo Yo Honey Singh: I am not a 'rap artiste'

Yo Yo Honey Singh: I am not a ‘rap artiste’

Sharbari Dutta

Fashion designer Sharbari Dutta found dead

Bigg Boss 14: TV star Aly Goni denies being part of the show 1

Grammy winner Ricky Kej, National Award winner Arun Shankar Mohan team...

Bigg Boss 14: TV star Aly Goni denies being part of the show 1

Arjun Bijlani returns in a music video with ‘repeat value’

Late Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant case: Forensic re-examination hints at discrepancies

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks