Actor Aly Goni has clarified that he is not a part of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, because he is tied up with a web series.

“I am not doing ‘Bigg Boss’. The format and concept of ‘Bigg Boss’ are fantastic, and this season will rock too. I may do it in future, as they say ‘never say never’,” said the “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” actor.

Aly will be occupied with the web series “Zidd”, an action-packed war series starring Amit Sadh that he describes as a “big” opportunity.

“It also stars Amit Sadh whom I am very fond of. His work on the web platform has been very well received by all,” said Aly.

Given the army backdrop of the series, Aly says he is “trying hard to lose weight”, adding: “I am working out, running and also doing mixed martial arts”.

He feels OTT as a platform is the best space for an actor.

“You can do a lot of creative stuff on this platform, and I always wanted to do something raw on television shows, which would not have been possible. I have never played a lead on television. I feel on OTT an actor gets a freehand to perform and that’s what I have always aimed for,” he said. –IANS/nn/vnc