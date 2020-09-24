Home TV News

Bigg Boss 14: ‘Uttaran’ star Tinaa Dattaa denies a contestant

By Glamsham Editorial
'Uttaran' star Tinaa Dattaa denies being a part of Bigg Boss 14:
'Uttaran' star Tinaa Dattaa (pic courtesy: instagram)
Television actress Tinaa Dattaa has denied rumours suggesting that she is set to be a contestants on Bigg Boss season 14.

The “Uttaran” actress took to her verified Instagram account on Thursday morning and put an end to speculations saying she loves the reality show but only as an audience.

Tinaa posted a note on Instagram that she describes as “My love letter to my favourite Bigg Boss”.

The letter reads: “Dear Bigg Boss, Did you know how much you are loved? Let me tell you, I never did. My Gosh! Ever since rumours of my ‘imaginary’ relationship with you started, my phone has been buzzing nonstop! I feel like the girl who has just gotten engaged… my phone is off the hook! Sponsorships for my wardrobe, calls from the media, headlines about the two of us, and so much curiosity. I am thinking yeh khichdi paki hai kaise? My darling, this match is not made in heaven, not on earth and nor on Indian television so remember I still love you but as an audience member and not a contestant! Love, Tinzi Tinaa Dattaa.”

Hosted by Salman Khan, “Big Boss 14” is all set to premiere on Colors on October 3. –IANS/abh/vnc

